Friends and family mourn man killed on I-15 by accused drunk driver

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a man killed Monday in a crash caused by an accused drunk driver on a rain-slicked stretch of Interstate 15.

Michael Lee was headed south on the I-15 near Carmel Mountain Road when his black Audi crashed into an SUV that was overturned on the freeway near Miramar.

The SUV's driver, 19-year-old Chloe Gordon, was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to the CHP.

Gordon is expected to face felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges

Two other vehicles were struck by flying debris, but neither driver was injured, according to the CHP.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lee's family with his funeral.

