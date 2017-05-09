His stock market predictions paid off, now he's making new ones

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — When it comes to financial investments, no one has a crystal ball.

But we can all look back on the decisions we should have made.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff revisits a story from eight years ago, when he spoke to a local financial expert.

Listen to Smart Investing with Brent Wilsey on AM 760 KFMB every Saturday 8AM - 9AM. Click here for more information.