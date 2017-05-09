Rami Malek Had To Watch Queen Listen To Him Sing Queen

While preparing to star in the Freddie Mercury biopic, 'Buster's Mal Heart' star Rami Malek got some feedback from the world's top Queen experts, Queen.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
'The Dinner' star Richard Gere argues that his Triumph 650 belongs to a slightly higher echelon as Stephen's 1.5 HP Briggs & Stratton mini bike.
'American Race' host Charles Barkley doesn't want to come off as a grumpy old man, but these kids today.
'Big Bang Theory' star and Discovery's 'First in Human' narrator Jim Parsons is making an effort to understand where both sides are coming from.
Actress Gabourey Sidibe previews her memoir 'This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare' with some intermittent nose-joy.
While his 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' character has mastered the art of the mixtape, Chris Pratt couldn't get his wife Anna Faris to listen past the first track.
'The Circle' star and national treasure Tom Hanks vacationed with the President on a billionaire's boat in Tahiti. No big deal.
Early in his career, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star LL Cool J was performing for audiences that had never even heard of hip-hop.