City of Chula Vista takes a stand on marijuana

It was never meant to last forever, but neighbors in East Village are not ready to raise a final toast to the Quartyard.
Two former executives of foreign defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia pleaded guilty today to fraud charges for conspiring to submit bogus bids, claims and invoices to the U.S. Navy in an effort to win contracts and overcharge the Navy by tens of millions of dollars in a years- long corruption scheme.
The Sheriff's Department is looking for a few good women to help keep the streets across San Diego County safe by recruiting more female deputies.
Hundreds of supporters turned out Tuesday for the dedication of an 11-foot-high statue in Poway honoring Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn, on what would have been his 57th birthday.
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change spoke before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.
When it comes to financial investments, no one has a crystal ball. But we can all look back on the decisions we should have made.
By simply paying with the Walmart app on her phone, one brazen thief who brought a baby made off with $125 worth of groceries paid for by an unsuspecting victim.
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a man killed Monday in a crash caused by an accused drunk driver on a rain-slicked stretch of Interstate 15.
The SoccerCity development proposed for the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley would generate millions of dollars in taxes to help the San Diego Unified School District, the city and the county, according to a study released Tuesday.