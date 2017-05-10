City of Chula Vista takes a stand on marijuana - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City of Chula Vista takes a stand on marijuana

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City of Chula Vista on Tuesday took a stand on marijuana.

Council members were faced with a number of tough issues, from dispensaries to the social host ordinance.

The current social host law applies only to alcohol. Chula Vista would become the second city in San Diego County, following Santee, to pass an amendment to include marijuana and other controlled substances.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Chula Vista with what was decided Tuesday night.

