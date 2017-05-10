Bicyclist shot in arm by passing car in Southcrest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bicyclist shot in arm by passing car in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are on scene investigating the shooting of a bicyclist in Southcrest.
      
It happened in the 4200 block of Keeler Avenue Wednesday, near the recreation center.
      
Crews on scene say the man on the bike will be okay. He was shot in the arm by a passing car described as a Toyota Camry.
       
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

