Man shot in arm at Southcrest-area park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot in the arm Wednesday at a Southcrest-area park.



The gunman opened fire on the victim in the vicinity of the Southcrest Recreation Center shortly before 5 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim was found nearby at 43rd Street and Keeler Avenue and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound.



The suspect was described as a thin and roughly 5-foot-3 Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket who fled in a white Toyota Camry.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.