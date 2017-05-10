Man shot in arm at Southcrest-area park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man shot in arm at Southcrest-area park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot in the arm Wednesday at a Southcrest-area park.
   
The gunman opened fire on the victim in the vicinity of the Southcrest Recreation Center shortly before 5 a.m., according to San Diego police. 

The victim was found nearby at 43rd Street and Keeler Avenue and was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound.
   
The suspect was described as a thin and roughly 5-foot-3 Hispanic man wearing a blue jacket who fled in a white Toyota Camry.
       
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

