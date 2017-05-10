'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Plans to Pretend She's 'Shooti - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Plans to Pretend She's 'Shooting a Movie' While in Prison

Updated: May 10, 2017 6:56 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.