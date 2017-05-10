Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Thinks 'Friends' Would Never Ex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Thinks 'Friends' Would Never Exist in Today's Smart Phone Age

Updated: May 10, 2017 7:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.