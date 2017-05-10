San Diego's Gator by the Bay Festival

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They say it's the most authentic Louisiana themed music and food festival around. It's the annual Gator by the Bay Festival!



Imagine 10,000 pounds of crawfish and hundreds of musical acts all in one spot.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us all where to go at Spanish Landing Park.

Watch: CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek of Gator By The Bay!