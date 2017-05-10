Kylie Jenner Gets Oxygen Mask After Getting Altitude Sickness

Kylie Jenner wasn't feeling too hot on Tuesday, when she got altitude sickness while visiting South America with her BFF, Jordyn Woods.
Ryan Seacrest has not yet confirmed or denied if he'll be hosting the American Idol reboot, but he's definitely aware that the show is officially returning to TV.
Jennifer Aniston doesn't think there would ever have been a sitcom set at Central Perk coffee shop had smart phones came out before Friends.
Baby's big milestones! Dream Kardashian is almost six months old and now she's able to sit up all on her own. WATCH: Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Rob and Blac Chyna: 'They're Just Not Meant to Be' Her proud mom, Blac Chyna, documented the moment on Snapchat in several sweet videos. "Cut...
Abby Lee Miller is coming to terms that she'll be serving 366 days in prison after being charged with bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it.
Welcome back! Stephen Colbert organized a reunion of The Daily Show's stars and correspondents on Tuesday's Late Show, and it was filled with laughs, throwback footage, and Ku Klux Klan stories. The late night host started the show with a sketch in which he and former Daily Show host Jon Stewar...