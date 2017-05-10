Driver killed in pickup crash off I-805

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorist was killed in a crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.



Then single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near Main Street was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white pickup truck that was seen swerving between traffic lanes struck a tree on the roadside.



The crash prompted authorities to close the Main Street onramp.