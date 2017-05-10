US reports another drop in arrests at Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests of people caught trying to enter the United States from Mexico without authorization declined again last month, a likely sign that fewer would-be immigrants are trying to cross the border illegally.

President Donald Trump has highlighted the falling numbers as a sign that his tough approach on immigration is working. Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws may be discouraging people from crossing illegally.

The Homeland Security Department reported border patrol arrests fell to 11,129 in April, compared with 12,196 in March. That's the lowest level in more than 17 years.

Arrests at the border plummeted soon after Trump took office. The relatively modest difference between the March and April figures suggest that the decreases may be leveling off.

Meanwhile U.S. Customs and Border Protection are expected by Monday to narrow down the number of contractors being considered for building the border wall.

No more than 20 contractors will be selected to participate in Phase 2 of the design-build process. They will have three weeks to complete their proposals.