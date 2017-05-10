Pistons’ Van Gundy, family adopt animal shelter’s last dog

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy and his family have adopted a Labrador retriever mix that was an animal shelter’s last remaining dog following a pet adoption day.

Van Gundy, his wife, Kim, and teenage daughter picked up Eastwood, a special needs dog, Tuesday at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in the northern Michigan city of Harbor Springs.

Eastwood gained national attention last week for being the shelter’s last remaining dog following a statewide “Empty the Shelters” free pet adoption day that found forever homes for nearly 1,600 pets at 66 Michigan shelters.

The friendly pooch was born with an eye defect and a leg deformity that may someday require surgery.

Kim Van Gundy tells WXYZ-TV that without the pet adoption day “our family would not have seen Eastwood.”