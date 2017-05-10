Naturalization ceremony welcomes 50 new U.S. citizens

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A special ceremony was held Wednesday to welcome new U.S. citizens.



The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recognized 50 people from more than 30 different countries.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Chollas View with more on the ceremony and who was named "Outstanding American by Choice."

Within minutes, 50 people will officially become #Americans & @runmeb will be celebrated as an "Outstanding American By Choice" @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/GBgE6yM4iM — Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyCBS8) May 10, 2017