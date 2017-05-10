Semi-truck fire leads to chain-reaction crash on SR-52

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A semi-truck went up in flames on the side of SR-52 and led to a chain-reaction crash.



It happened Tuesday night, just east of Santo Road.

A driver pulled over to help the truck driver when his car door was sheared off by another driver. A third car that struck the second vehicle left the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is still looking for one of the drivers.

"We had multiple vehicles stopping to render aid to the tractor trailer, at which point one of the vehicles got clipped causing a chain reaction," Batt. Chief Dave Seneviratne said.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.