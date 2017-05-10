Man accused of biting deputy appears in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Casey Clason is accused of biting a sheriff's deputy after a bizarre incident at a 7-11 store as he celebrated his birthday.

That deputy was in the courtroom Wednesday and was asked about how they respond to calls when people are on drugs like meth, showing erratic behavior.

"They fail to obey commands. Most of the time they exhibit extreme super human strength that a normal person would not have," said Deputy Eric Cottrell of the San Diego Sheriff's Department. "They have audio and visual hallucinations."

Casey Clason sat in court for his preliminary hearing in Vista Court.

In the infamous video, the 30-year-old was seen in surveillance footage, pouring a 2-liter bottle of soda all over himself in a 7-11 store.

Later, in a confrontation with San Diego Sheriff's Deputies Clason became violent as they say he resisted arrest, kicking and screaming.

At one point, they say they used pepper spray and tased him - when that didn't work, they used force.

Clason is accused of biting down on a deputy's leg, causing injury.

Family members say Clason is a military veteran and suffers from PTSD, diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago.

Some critics say excessive force was used.

The Sheriff's Department is reviewing this case to make sure deputies followed protocol.

Clason faces two counts of felony assault on a deputy, being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating the terms of his probation.