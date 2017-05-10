Local educators: School board is unresponsive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local educators: School board is unresponsive

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Local educators gathered Wednesday at Pacific Beach Middle School following complaints that the school board is unresponsive.

Teachers are calling for the board to approve early retirement incentives and rescind recent lay-offs.

CBS News 8's Steve Price reports on more details from the meeting. 

