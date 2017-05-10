Lifeguards on alert after new shark sightings, prompts warning at San Onofre State Beach

An investigation is underway after Sheriff's Deputies fatally shot a motorist Wednesday following a short pursuit over back-country roads on the Barona Reservation.
The San Diego Gulls squandered three leads and allowed a goal 17 minutes, 40 seconds into overtime Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Valley View Casino Center in Game 3 of their Calder Cup playoff series.
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.
Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.
Police in three California counties are testing what amounts to a breathalyzer for drug users — a device that some authorities and lawmakers said Wednesday is desperately needed now that voters have legalized recreational marijuana in the state.
A woman accused in a deadly DUI crash in El Cajon answered to criminal charges Wednesday. Prosecutors said Tania Molinar was drunk when she caused a head-on collision on Avocado Boulevard. Her passenger, the father of her child, was killed. CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from El Cajon with more details.
A woman accused in a deadly DUI crash in El Cajon answered to criminal charges Wednesday. Prosecutors said Tania Molinar was drunk when she caused a head-on collision on Avocado Boulevard. Her passenger, the father of her child, was killed. CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from El Cajon with more details.
From flying fists on a Southwest flight to all out brawls at Spirit Airlines over cancelled flights, it seems like lately passengers have seen it all.
For the fourth year, Helene Salvetat made the trip from France to compete at the National Senior Hard Court Championship at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.