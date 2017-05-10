Shark activity prompts warning at San Onofre State Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shark activity prompts warning at San Onofre State Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Onofre Beach officials have issued a 48 hour warning of shark activity in the waters off of the northern beach of the base.

Beach patrons are advised to take caution and heed warnings from local authorities to include San Onofre Lifeguards as well as signage posted at the beach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

