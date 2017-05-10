Shark activity prompts warning at San Onofre State Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Onofre Beach officials have issued a 48 hour warning of shark activity in the waters off of the northern beach of the base.

Beach patrons are advised to take caution and heed warnings from local authorities to include San Onofre Lifeguards as well as signage posted at the beach.

#SanOnofre Beach 48 Hr Warning#Shark displaying aggressive behavior on May 10, 2017 at San Onofre #Beach, Church surf break. — mccsCP (@mccsCP) May 10, 2017

