Rough Landing: Brawl Erupts on Southwest Plane as Flight Attenda - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rough Landing: Brawl Erupts on Southwest Plane as Flight Attendant Tries to Break Up Melee

Updated: May 10, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.