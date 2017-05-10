Deputy involved shooting reported in Barona

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three people were transported to hospitals following a deputy- involved shooting in the Barona area on Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff's officials.
One suspect was mortally injured at the scene of the events, authorities told CBS News 8.
Police said a pursuit that began on the Barona Reservation culminated in the deputies opening fire on a suspect.
Authorities tried to spike-strip and bean bagging the suspect before opening fire.
After opening fire on the suspect, the suspect's vehicle hit another vehicle - injuring two people inside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.
Arrests of people caught trying to enter the United States from Mexico without authorization declined again last month, a likely sign that fewer would-be immigrants are trying to cross the border illegally.
Casey Clason is accused of biting a sheriff's deputy after a bizarre incident at a 7-11 store as he celebrated his birthday.
Local educators gathered Wednesday at Pacific Beach Middle School following complaints that the school board is unresponsive.
Two former executives of foreign defense contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges for conspiring to submit bogus bids, claims and invoices to the U.S. Navy in an effort to win contracts and overcharge the Navy by tens of millions of dollars in a years- long corruption scheme.
The Sheriff's Department is looking for a few good women to help keep the streets across San Diego County safe by recruiting more female deputies.
A trip home from Disneyland took an unexpected turn as a family of three was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
A special ceremony was held Wednesday to welcome new U.S. citizens. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recognized 50 people from more than 30 different countries.