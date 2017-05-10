Deputy involved shooting reported in Barona

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three people were transported to hospitals following a deputy- involved shooting in the Barona area on Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff's officials.

One suspect was mortally injured at the scene of the events, authorities told CBS News 8.

Police said a pursuit that began on the Barona Reservation culminated in the deputies opening fire on a suspect.

Authorities tried to spike-strip and bean bagging the suspect before opening fire.

After opening fire on the suspect, the suspect's vehicle hit another vehicle - injuring two people inside.

