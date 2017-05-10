San Diego County deputies kill driver in Barona Reservation chase

BARONA INDIAN RESERVATION (CNS) - Deputies fatally shot a motorist Wednesday following a short pursuit over back-country roads east of Barona Casino.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wildcat Canyon Road and Ketuull Uunyaa Way on the grounds of the Barona Indian Reservation, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect, a man whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene. It was not immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

Two other people injured in a crash that occurred during the chase were taken to hospitals, sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim told reporters. Their conditions were not released.

The pursuit began when the suspect, who reportedly had been driving recklessly through the area, refused to yield to deputies, according to Keim.