EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Approve of Kate Hudson's Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Melissa McCarthy will be joining the Five-Timers Club when she hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the comic genius is feeling oh so pretty in this awesome promo.
Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about an unfortunate incident when she felt as if she was discriminated against because of the way she looked.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut, the sports network's president confirmed Wednesday.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump shocked the nation when he abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, and announced that the search for a new director will begin immediately.
Christina El Moussa is getting ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a single woman, following her split from her estranged husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, in December.
Harry Styles chopped his shoulder-length hair off a year ago, but now we're getting to see the moment it actually happened.