Nicki Minaj and Nas Ignite Dating Rumors With Intimate Dinner Photo -- See the Pic!

After a whirlwind friendship forged while filming their new comedy, Snatched, stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are starting to get emotional with the project and its promotion soon coming to an end.
New couple alert? Nicki Minaj and Nas are looking pretty cozy in a new Instagram photo that's igniting dating rumors across the Internet.
Melissa McCarthy will be joining the Five-Timers Club when she hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the comic genius is feeling oh so pretty in this awesome promo.
Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about an unfortunate incident when she felt as if she was discriminated against because of the way she looked.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut, the sports network's president confirmed Wednesday.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump shocked the nation when he abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, and announced that the search for a new director will begin immediately.