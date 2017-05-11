'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is NBC's Next Live Musical!

What's the buzz? Tell us what's a-happening! NBC announced on Wednesday that its next live musical will be the 1971 Broadway hit Jesus Christ Superstar. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gives Fans a Taste of What to Expect When She Stars in 'Bye Bye Birdie Live!' - Watch The production will air live on...
Steven Tyler is a grandfather… again! The 69-year-old Aerosmith rocker was present for the birth of his fourth grandchild on Wednesday, when his daughter, Mia Tyler, welcomed her first child, son Axton. WATCH: Steven Tyler, 67, Steps Out Holding Hands With 28-Year-Old Aimee Ann Preston Mia ...
After a whirlwind friendship forged while filming their new comedy, Snatched, stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are starting to get emotional with the project and its promotion soon coming to an end.
New couple alert? Nicki Minaj and Nas are looking pretty cozy in a new Instagram photo that's igniting dating rumors across the Internet.
Melissa McCarthy will be joining the Five-Timers Club when she hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the comic genius is feeling oh so pretty in this awesome promo.
Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about an unfortunate incident when she felt as if she was discriminated against because of the way she looked.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut, the sports network's president confirmed Wednesday.