Ocean Beach pharmacist sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter

UPDATE: A pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend in Ocean Beach has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison. Thomas Francis Burke was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jess Robles.

This is an update to a previous story. The original story appears below.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium.



Thomas Francis Burke, 33, was convicted last month of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 35-year-old Jess Robles. The defendant faces a sentence of between six and 21 years in prison.



Burke testified that he shot Robles in self-defense when the victim started to come into his home the night of June 22, 2016.



Deputy District Attorney Kyle Sutterley said that one of Burke's roommates, Larae Clark, started dating the victim a couple of months before he was killed.



Burke harbored romantic and sexual feelings for Clark, the prosecutor said.



On his computer, Burke wrote, "I can't take her going out with other people,'' the prosecutor said. Burke also called Robles derogatory names and an hour before the shooting wrote, "I hate him,'' according to Sutterley.



The prosecutor said Robles -- who was out with Clark the night he was killed -- read some of Burke's text messages to her and responded, "Sounds like you have a lot to say behind my back. Hope you can back it up!''



A Lyft driver dropped Clark and Robles at the condo about 11 p.m., and she went inside, where she got into an argument with Burke, Sutterley said.



Robles decided to check on Clark when she was gone longer than anticipated and knocked on the condo door, he said.



Burke opened the door and shot Robles once in the chest and once in the throat and said, "He's dead,'' according to the prosecutor.



Sutterley said Burke jumped off a second-story balcony and ran, then called another of his roommates to say, "I just shot Jess and I'm probably going to jail.''



Burke turned himself in about 7:40 the following morning.



Defense attorney Gary Gibson told the jury that Robles was drunk when he arrived at Burke's condominium, noting Burke was "freaked out' by the situation and armed himself when he heard a bang on the door.



Gibson said Robles came through the door -- giving life to a threat made 30 minutes earlier -- and Burke shot him from close range because he felt trapped.

