EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang Theory' Boss Dishes on the 'Other Woman' Who Wants to Steal Sheldon Away From Amy!

John Legend is no stranger to success. Since his debut album, Get Lifted, debuted in 2004, the singer has racked up plenty of statues -- 10 GRAMMYs as well as an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song -- in addition to critical acclaim and worldwide fame. The multiplatinum...

John Legend is no stranger to success. Since his debut album, Get Lifted, debuted in 2004, the singer has racked up plenty of statues -- 10 GRAMMYs as well as an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song -- in addition to critical acclaim and worldwide fame. The multiplatinum...