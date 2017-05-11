Prison inmate walked away from Otay Mesa facility

A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.
A 27-year-old prison inmate walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Otay Mesa Thursday.
The California Coastal Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to decide if the placement of the proposed 1.3 mile path in Cardiff will be approved for the west side of Highway 101.
Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for a pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium.
It'll be mostly sunny and warmer in San Diego County Thursday with lingering clouds along the coast.
An investigation is underway after Sheriff's Deputies fatally shot a motorist Wednesday following a short pursuit over back-country roads on the Barona Reservation.
The San Diego Gulls squandered three leads and allowed a goal 17 minutes, 40 seconds into overtime Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda at Valley View Casino Center in Game 3 of their Calder Cup playoff series.
Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.