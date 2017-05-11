Arrest made as federal agents raid unit in Otay Mesa complex

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Tense moments Thursday in Otay Mesa as authorities raid a housing complex.

It happened in the 1700 block of Paseo Aurora.

One man was taken into custody during the raid at the Aurora at Riviera del Sol condos.

Several agencies were involved in the raid including FBI agents and the San Diego Police Department's Robbery Division.

The raid reportedly had to do with an interstate commercial robbery case.

Investigators brought several paper bags from the home with unknown content.

The identity of the man arrested in Otay Mesa was not released.