Arrest made as federal agents raid unit in Otay Mesa complex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Arrest made as federal agents raid unit in Otay Mesa complex

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Tense moments Thursday in Otay Mesa as authorities raid a housing complex. 

It happened in the 1700 block of Paseo Aurora. 

One man was taken into custody during the raid at the Aurora at Riviera del Sol condos.  

Several agencies were involved in the raid including FBI agents and the San Diego Police Department's Robbery Division. 

The raid reportedly had to do with an interstate commercial robbery case.  

Investigators brought several paper bags from the home with unknown content.  

The identity of the man arrested in Otay Mesa was not released. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.