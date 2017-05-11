Three adults found dead of apparent drug overdose in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - The bodies of three apparent drug-overdose victims were found in a North County home Thursday.

A person who lives in the neighborhood reported discovering the bodies in the 200 block of Vista Glen Lane in Vista about 10 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies and homicide detectives investigated, then turned the case over to the county Medical Examiner's Office upon determining that the deceased - a man and two women whose names were withheld pending family notification - apparently had died of self-administered overdoses, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.