SDSU to confer 10,000 degrees during commencement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven separate commencement ceremonies are expected to attract as many as 10,000 degree recipients Friday and this weekend at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena.

"Commencement is the highlight of our year," SDSU President Elliot Hirshman said. "We are proud of our graduates and all they have accomplished here at SDSU. Now they join our over 300,000 alumni who are innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders. We look forward to seeing how they use their education to improve our region and our broader society."

The College of Sciences will hold the largest ceremony, honoring 1,778 degree candidates. The College of Engineering will have the most intimate ceremony, awarding 849 degrees.

Among the standout students from this year's graduating class is Anachristina Morino, who will receive a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering on Saturday before becoming a full-time avionic systems integration and test engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Political Science graduate Courtney Dickson, who will accept her degree on Friday during the College of Arts & Letters ceremony, will work as an intern for the U.S. State Department this summer before attending law school in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, Christopher James Walker, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will receive his bachelor's degree in social work with an emphasis on youth development and mentoring, In the fall, he'll pursue his master's degree in social work.