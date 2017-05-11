Warrant reveals new information in University City mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Search warrants reveal new information about the man responsible for the pool shooting rampage in University City.

The warrants reveal what was inside Peter Selis' apartment and other information from when police arrived on the scene.

According to court documents, the San Diego Police Department's helicopter arrived on scene 7 minutes after the shots rang out.

From above, they could see multiple people lying near the pool who had been shot and were bleeding.

Three officers arrived on foot a minute later, shooting and killing Selis.

Witnesses told investigators they remember Selis enter the pool area saying he sat in a chair and drank a beer before opening fire.

Peter Selis would wound six people and kill one – 35-year-old Monique Clark.

Court documents reveal she suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

We also learned that Selis' sister rushed to the scene after hearing about the shooting. She told police her brother lived in the complex and she feared he was somehow involved in the shooting.

She told them he had just broken up with his girlfriend a day before and was extremely distraught and depressed.

Court documents also reveal what investigators found inside Selis' home.

An evidence inventory list shows police found a gun magazine, a gun cleaning kit and a gunlock on his desk.

They would also collect a holster and gloves, a gunlock box and a cardboard box containing syringes, although police didn't say what if anything was inside them.