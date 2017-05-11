Republican National Committee meeting in Coronado met with prote - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Republican National Committee meeting in Coronado met with protest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — From the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the Russia investigation to the repeal of Obamacare, members of the activist group  "Indivisible" gathered near the Hotel Del Thursday afternoon to voice their opposition to the Trump administration. 

The Republican National Committee was hosting their spring meeting at the hotel. 

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Coronado with a look at the protest's turnout.

