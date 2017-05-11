Top Tech Exec Awards celebrate unsung heroes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The city of San Diego's top technology innovators were honored at Petco Park Thursday night.

It's all part of the Top Tech Exec Awards ten year anniversary event.

The ceremony honors outstanding information technology executives who work in the San Diego business community.

They are nominated by their peers and clients and then chosen by a panel of judges.

"The it leaders in San Diego businesses are really the unsung heroes of the San Diego business community and 10 years ago we came up with the idea of starting a recognition event just for them," said

CBS News 8's Heather Myers emceed the event along with former Charger Nick Hardwick.

One of the engineers at KFMB - Chris Aamodt - was among this year's nominees.