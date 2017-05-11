Family Adopts 7 Siblings, Becoming a 10-Person Household: 'It Ju - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Family Adopts 7 Siblings, Becoming a 10-Person Household: 'It Just Seemed Right'

Updated: May 11, 2017 7:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.