Los Angeles high-speed motorcycle chase ends in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A high-speed motorcycle chase that began in Los Angeles ended in San Diego Thursday night.

The suspect was taken into custody after stopping on the southbound Interstate 805, just south of Imperial Avenue - potentially after running out of gas.

Cameras captured the moment the driver on a blue Kawaski passed through Mission Valley on Interstate 805, going well in excess of 100 mph.

The pursuit reportedly started off of Valley Boulevard and Garvey Avenue in El Monte around 9:35 p.m, according to CBS Los Angeles.

California Highway Patrol originally tried to pull the driver over for speeding, but refused to stop.

Officials told CBS Los Angeles the suspect was going well in excess of 100 mph. They said he often hit speeds of 120-130 mph.