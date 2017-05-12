San Diego Unified School Board votes to save hundreds of jobs

Search warrants reveal new information about the man responsible for the pool shooting rampage in University City.
A high-speed motorcycle chase that began in Los Angeles has made its way to San Diego Thursday night.
The San Diego Unified School Board on Thursday voted to save hundreds of teacher jobs, but more could still fall victim to the budget ax as the district struggles to deal with a huge budget shortfall.
From the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the Russia investigation to the repeal of Obamacare, members of the activist group "Indivisible" gathered near the Hotel Del Thursday afternoon to voice their opposition to the Trump administration
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Edgar Emilio Hernandez. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
Increasing numbers of people have been losing their lives to methamphetamine in the San Diego area in recent years, according to research data released Thursday.
Mother's Day is this weekend and CBS News 8 has a story that reminds us that a mother's work never ends.
Lifeguards continue to be on alert after several recent "aggressive shark" sightings off the Southern California coast.
Two women hiking with their dog at Mission Trails Regional Park Thursday were attacked by a swarm of bees.