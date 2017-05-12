Airlines to relocate at Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's moving day at Los Angeles International Airport.

Numerous airlines will begin moving to different terminals or to new ticket counters in their current locations, beginning Friday night.

The moves over several days are part of a massive overhaul of the heavily used airport and have been planned for months.

Airlines and LAX have been using social media and websites to advise travelers of the moves, and guides in brightly colored vests will be on hand to help passengers find out where they need to go to catch their flights.