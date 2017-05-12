San Diego’s creative workspaces attracting millennials

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you're used to working in a small cubical, get ready for something completely different.

Creative workspaces are becoming more and more popular in San Diego County, especially for millennial employees.

Take a look around the $3 million workspace of InnoVision Marketing Group in Kearny Mesa and you notice something different.

“It's really fun. It's really cool. And it attracts a great person to want to work here,” said InnoVision CEO Ric Militi.

It’s not just the fully stocked bar in the lobby. It's an open atmosphere where employees interact in a collaborative space.

“Everything here is designed to be very relaxing, engaging, collaborative, very welcoming. Those are words we were really going for when we designed this building,” said Militi.

Alanna Markey is a millennial and an associate creative director at InnoVision. It was her first job out of college four years ago.

“I am a millennial. I love working here. I love the passion of it but what’s kind of neat is that we do have an old school approach,” Markey said.

Old school in that the company does more than just digital advertising. The staff also creates print, radio and television ad campaigns.

“I think it's something that people my age are definitely looking for because we don't want to be working at a boring space with cubicles. We want to have fun,” said InnoVision millennial Giselle Campos, who also works as an associate creative director.

The company’s kitchen has refrigerators stocked with free food and drinks, microwaves, stoves, a dishwasher, and plenty of tables where employees can socialize while they eat.

You wouldn't normally think of an accountant as a creative position but at Verve, a mobile advertising firm in Carlsbad, even the financial group has a creative workspace.

“The finance team all sits next to each other, which makes it really easy when you have a question you can just tap on someone's shoulder,” said Kristi Wanous, a senior accountant at Verve.

The firm has a full gym on the premises and if you need to take a break there are surf boards in the corner, bicycles available site, healthy food in the kitchen and free beer.

“Yeah, we've done happy hours and company events. We’ve brought in vendors and done beer tasting in this space, had hors d'oeuvres passed around, that sort of thing,” said Sarah Clark, People Operations Manager at Verve.

But you don't have to be a millennial to work in a creative workspace. Both Verve and InnoVision are currently hiring.