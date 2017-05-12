TONIGHT on CBS News 8: The new creative workplace vibe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TONIGHT on CBS News 8: The new creative workplace vibe

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's not your average office workspace! Imagine a full bar, free food and other cool perks.

Some San Diego companies are offering just that to their employees. What's behind the new creative vibe, who they are trying to get in the door and how it could be you! TONIGHT on CBS News 8 at 11pm.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.