Boy injured in suspected DUI hit and run crash opens his eyes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A young boy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Ysidro has opened his eyes from his hospital bed.

Six-year-old Lennox Lake and his parents were on their way home from Disneyland last Saturday when they were hit by a truck driven by Constantino Banda-Acosta.

38-year-old Banda-Acosta is suspected of driving drunk, running through a stop sign and then crashing his truck into the family's car, seriously injuring Lennox.

Banda-Acosta fled the scene but was arrested about a half-hour later, police said.

He has been deported to Mexico 15 times according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was last deported in January with at least 14 prior cases since 2002.

Banda-Acosta pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges and was ordered held on $230,000 bail. He is charged with hit-and-run causing permanent injury, DUI causing great bodily injury and driving without a license.

He faces seven years and eight months in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Christopher Chandler.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lennox and his family with medical expenses.



