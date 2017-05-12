Critically Endangered Sea Turtle Released Into the Wild After Being Caught in Fishing Line

When a New Jersey family was renovating their home, they discovered a mystery from the house's past — a love letter written by one of its former occupants.
A critically endangered sea turtle that had previously been caught in a Louisiana fisherman’s line is now being released back into the wild following months of grueling rehabilitation.
A little boy was tragically killed early Friday after wandering from his Florida hotel room as his parents slept and was struck by an oncoming car.
Melissa McCarthy was seen filming in the streets of New York City as Sean Spicer Friday ahead of her big Saturday Night Live episode this weekend.
A memo allegedly sent by TV personality Steve Harvey to his employees demanding they "do not approach me" has been leaked.
A Florida man in his 20s is facing charges after authorities say he disguised himself as a senior citizen to rob two banks.
A registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly chopping a woman’s hair off without her knowledge as she rode public transportation in Oregon, police said.