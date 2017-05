The good news: You only have to wait 15 minutes into King Arthur: Legend of the Sword to see Charlie Hunnam shirtless. The bad news: for those first 15 minutes, you will be unable to make heads or tails of anything happening onscreen. Legend of the Sword unfolds like the sequel to a King Arthur m...

The good news: You only have to wait 15 minutes into King Arthur: Legend of the Sword to see Charlie Hunnam shirtless. The bad news: for those first 15 minutes, you will be unable to make heads or tails of anything happening onscreen. Legend of the Sword unfolds like the sequel to a King Arthur m...