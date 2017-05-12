Sewage contamination closing San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina will tour contaminated areas in Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley in an effort to find solutions to the sewage spills.

Earlier this year, a massive spill fouled the Tijuana River Valley. An investigation found that at least 28 million gallons of sewage was released after a wastewater collector in Tijuana collapsed. Flows ended up in the Tijuana River, which runs north into the U.S. where it spills out into the ocean.

Recent storms in San Diego County caused even more raw sewage to spill into the waters off Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley, polluting miles of coastline all the way to Coronado. Imperial Beach has been closed roughly 1,600 days in the last 10 years.

"It makes no sense to improve the facilities there if the beaches are not usable because they're closed due to a sewage spill," Assemblyman Gloria said.

Assemblyman Gloria plans to talk to his fellow lawmakers next week at the state Capitol to try and allocate money to stop the environmental hazard.

The assemblyman is scheduled to visit the contaminated sites Friday afternoon.

