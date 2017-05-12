Military mom wins Mother's Day makeover - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military mom wins Mother's Day makeover

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Celebrating Mother's Day will be heartbreaking for one local military mom this year. 

Her baby, Adelaide died ten minutes after birth. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Pechanga Resort and Casino where the mother was chosen for a special military Mother's Day makeover. 

If you are interested in spoiling a military mother while their spouses are deployed, SPA Pechanga partners with Operation Showers of Appreciation

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.