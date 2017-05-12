Military mom wins Mother's Day makeover

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Celebrating Mother's Day will be heartbreaking for one local military mom this year.

Her baby, Adelaide died ten minutes after birth.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Pechanga Resort and Casino where the mother was chosen for a special military Mother's Day makeover.

If you are interested in spoiling a military mother while their spouses are deployed, SPA Pechanga partners with Operation Showers of Appreciation.