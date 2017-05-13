Hit and run driver runs over woman in East Village, leaving her critically injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist fled Friday after running over a woman in an East Village parking lot, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.
The pedestrian was lying on the pavement at the Ace Parking lot in the 1300 block of National Avenue for unknown reasons when a gray Jeep ran over her about 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.
The unidentified motorist stopped for a moment, then drove off, leaving the area to the east on Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.
Medics took the woman, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.
Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.
CBS News 8 viewers are reporting a backlash from area business owners over their service dogs. Viewers said with so many "fake" service dogs out there, it's creating problems for people who really depend on animals to get around. CBS News 8's Eric Kahnert investigates the problem in this Your Stories Report.
Congressman Darrell Issa continues to come under fire for his decision to vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, and on Friday he sat down with CBS News 8 for a one-on-one conversation.
A young boy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Ysidro has opened his eyes from his hospital bed.
Legal immigrants working for the city of San Diego or at the San Diego International Airport will have citizenship-related services available to them at their workplace, thanks to a new partnership announced Friday.
Two brothers accused of fatally beating a homeless man near his makeshift encampment in Santee will stand trial on murder, torture and assault charges, a judge ruled Friday.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina will tour contaminated areas in Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley in an effort to find solutions to the sewage spills.