Hit and run driver runs over woman in East Village, leaving her critically injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist fled Friday after running over a woman in an East Village parking lot, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

The pedestrian was lying on the pavement at the Ace Parking lot in the 1300 block of National Avenue for unknown reasons when a gray Jeep ran over her about 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The unidentified motorist stopped for a moment, then drove off, leaving the area to the east on Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

Medics took the woman, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.