San Diego Gulls one loss away from elimination from Calder Cup playoffs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls were unable to overcome two three- goal deficits in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda Friday, putting them one loss away from elimination in their Calder Cup playoff series.

The Gulls trail the Pacific Division final, three games to one. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be played Saturday at Valley View Casino Center.

The Gulls pulled within one on Sam Carrick's goal with 17 seconds to play, after coach Dallas Eakins pulled goaltender Dustin Tokarski for an extra attacker with two minutes, 46 seconds remaining, but were unable to score the equalizer.

The Barracuda led 2-0 at the end of the first period on power-play goals by Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Carpenter. Both teams took nine shots in the period.

San Jose increased its lead to 3-0 on Colin Blackwell's goal 11 minutes, 30 seconds into the second period before a crowd at Valley View Casino Center announced at 10,617.

The Gulls cut the deficit to 3-1 on Mitch Hults' first goal of the playoffs at 13:29 of second period. The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, reclaimed a three-goal lead 2:29 later on Tim Heed's power-play goal.

The Gulls again moved within two on Nic Kerdiles' power-play goal 3:35 into the third period.

Tokarski replaced Jhonas Enroth at the start of the third period after he allowed four goals on 19 shots. Tokarski stopped all seven shots he faced in 17:14 of action.

Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick made 29 saves.

San Jose scored on three of four power-play opportunities, the Gulls one of five.

Carrick was recalled by the Gulls NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, Friday, then returned on loan. Carrick's four goals share the team lead in the playoffs with Kerdiles.

Carpenter leads the playoffs with seven goals and 13 points. He assisted on Goodrow's goal.