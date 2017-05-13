Closure lifted for South County beaches

San Diego police Saturday asked for the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old Morena woman who is considered at risk.
Green Chile Food Company, a Las Cruces, N.M. establishment, is recalling approximately 252,854 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry frozen burrito products due to bacterial contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
The water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach was lifted this weekend by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.
On Saturday, hundreds of people are expected to hike De Anza Cove - using humor to address serious topics like preventing veteran suicide.
Police Saturday were looking for the motorist who fled after running over a woman in an East Village parking lot, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
Two brothers accused of fatally beating a homeless man near his makeshift encampment in Santee will stand trial on murder, torture and assault charges, a judge ruled Friday.
The San Diego Gulls were unable to overcome two three- goal deficits in a 4-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda Friday, putting them one loss away from elimination in their Calder Cup playoff series.
Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.