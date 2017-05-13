Closure lifted for South County beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach was lifted this weekend by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.



It includes the beach line from the north end of Silver Strand at Avenida Lunar to the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, according to a DEH statement.



"Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches,'' the DEH said. ``This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.''



The water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park beach lines remains in effect due to residual sewage impacts from recent Tijuana River flows. It includes the beach line from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the International Border.



Signs will remain in place at these locations until sample results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.