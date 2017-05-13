Company recalls frozen burrito products due to listeria fear

WASHINGTON (CBS 8) - Green Chile Food Company, a Las Cruces, N.M. establishment, is recalling approximately 252,854 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry frozen burrito products due to bacterial contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by the listeria bacteria, can cause fever and muscle aches, often with other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry frozen burrito items were produced and packaged on various dates between March 8, 2017 and May 10, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

8-oz paper wrap packages containing “am pm & Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, EGG & BACON BURRITO with Cheddar Cheese, Potato, Green Chile, Salsa & Jalapeños” with case code of 833425000900.

8-oz paper wrap packages containing “am pm & Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, POBLANO CHICKEN BURRITO with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Rice, Onion, Green Chile and Green & Red Bell Peppers” with case code of 833425000931.

8-oz paper wrap packages containing “am pm & Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, BEEF & POTATO BURRITO with Cheddar Cheese, Green Chile & Salsa” with case code of 833425000887.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, Chipotle Chicken Burrito with Salsa & Monterey Jack” with case code of 833425001426.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, CARNITAS Burrito with Salsa, Monterey Jack & Cilantro Lime Rice” with case code of 833425001488.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, EGG & SAUSAGE Breakfast Burrito with HASHBROWNS, Salsa, & Cheddar” with case code of 833425000382.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, EGG & BACON Breakfast Burrito with HASHBROWNS, Salsa, Green Chile & Cheddar” with case code of 833425000368.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, BEEF Burrito with POTATO, GREEN CHILE, Salsa & Cheddar” with case code of 833425000320.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, CHICKEN FAJITA Burrito with Salsa & Cheddar” with case code of 833425000429.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, SHREDDED STEAK Burrito with Salsa, Monterey Jack, Green Chile, Onion, Rice & Jalapeño Peppers” with case code of 10833425008941.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, BEEF & BEAN Burrito with Green Chile, Salsa & Cheddar” with case code of 833425000344.

7-oz paper wrap packages containing “Green Chile FOOD COMPANY, FIESTA Breakfast Burrito with Beef, Egg, HASHBROWNS, GREEN CHILE, Cheddar & Sausage” with case code of 833425000405.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21740” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions, retail stores and distribution centers in California, Illinois, Oregon, and South Dakota.

The problem was initially discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel during a routine Listeria monocytogenes product sample of beef and potato burrito.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.