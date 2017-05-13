Missing 84-year-old woman found in Hillcrest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing 84-year-old woman found in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 84-year-old Morena woman who had been reported missing was located Saturday, San Diego police said.
   
Patricia Nagem was found unharmed in the area of 1900 Robinson Ave., police said.
   
Nagem had last been seen by her daughter at 6 p.m. Friday at her home in the 5900 block of Lauretta Street, according to police.

